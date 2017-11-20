What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents and students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Mark Your Calendars for November 26

Please join our Butler Boys’ Basketball Team and our Butler High School Student Congress for an evening of activities and competitions in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The charitable event will be held during Butler’s annual Foundation Game on Sunday, Nov. 26 when our boys’ basketball team will take on Miami East. Games start at 3:00, 4:30, and 6:00 p.m. in the SAC. All proceeds benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand (a childhood cancer foundation). This is a family event with kid-friendly games, raffles, and prizes. This year, participants have the chance to win an autographed Lions’ helmet from Taylor Decker, a portable gas grill from Do It Best, a free sandwich a week for one year from Panera, and multiple gift cards and baskets from local restaurants and stores. Everyone should wear their Aviators for a Cure t-shirt to help us “Lemon Out!”

TEDxYouth@Dayton

Aviators have participated previously in TEDxYouth@Dayton. Current Aviators, here is your opportunity. Organizers of TEDxYouth@Dayton (TXYD) are now accepting applications for the 2018 event, “3D: Dream. Dare. Decode.” The event will take place at Wright State University’s Student Union on March 9, 2018. Speaker and performer applicants, 14-19 years old, will be chosen through an application and audition process. Youth volunteers are also being sought to help with audience engagement, stagecraft and social media. Applications for speakers, performers and volunteers are available at http://www.tedxdayton.com/tedxyouth-dayton/. The deadline for speakers to apply is Thursday, Nov. 1.

Optional Sophomore Visit to MVCTC

Sophomores who wish to visit MVCTC on November 29 must turn in their permission forms to guidance by November 21.

Employment Opportunities

There are employment opportunities at Dayton International Airport – positions at Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Quiznos, Max and Erma’s (servers and cooks), and Great American Bagels. Positions start out at $10.00 per hour with the option of making $1.00 more an hour on the weekends. Flexible scheduling – students can work as much as they want. Contact Mr. Kelly Stevens in guidance for more information.

